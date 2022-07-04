Head-To-Head Survey: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.77% 4.89% 2.56% Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66%

90.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.90%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Clarivate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.02 -$270.45 million ($0.39) -35.90 Cars.com $623.68 million 1.12 $7.72 million $0.08 126.02

Cars.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cars.com beats Clarivate on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

