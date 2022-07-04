Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 4,816 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 236.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $343.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.57. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

