Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

