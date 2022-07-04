Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 8.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.38 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

