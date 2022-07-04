Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,233 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV stock opened at $97.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.