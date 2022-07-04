Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

