Blossom Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

