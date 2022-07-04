Blossom Wealth Management Buys 1,210 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

