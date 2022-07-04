Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

