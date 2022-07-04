Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.