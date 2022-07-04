Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $219.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.04. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

