Blossom Wealth Management Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

NYSE MAA opened at $175.45 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

