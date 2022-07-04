KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $170.18 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.90.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.