KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Great Ajax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.74. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

