Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,141 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,245,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

