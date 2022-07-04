KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 54.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 209.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 83,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,124,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,894. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $32.82 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.