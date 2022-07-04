Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of CI stock opened at $268.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cigna by 27.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

