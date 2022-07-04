Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.40.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $235.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

