Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

