Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NUE stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

