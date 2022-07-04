Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.10 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

