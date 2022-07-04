UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $517.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.61. The company has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.