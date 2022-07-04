Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

