Simmons Bank Has $11.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.