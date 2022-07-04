PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

