Strs Ohio Has $56.94 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $56,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,456.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

