Strs Ohio Has $57.51 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,643 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $57,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in CME Group by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $223.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

