The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

