Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 0.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.