Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

