Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 1.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $3,004,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 44,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.23 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

