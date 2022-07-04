Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.