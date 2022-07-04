Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fastly by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

