Purus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

NYSE GNRC opened at $217.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.