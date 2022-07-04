Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 4.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

