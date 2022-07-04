MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

SIVB opened at $400.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.