Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Holdings Increased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

