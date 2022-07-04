MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for approximately 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $45.60 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

