Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $337,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 133,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 197,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 535,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

