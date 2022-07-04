Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.09 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

