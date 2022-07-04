PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,915 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of HL opened at $4.01 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

