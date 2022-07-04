PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,426 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

