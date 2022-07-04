Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

