Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.15 and a 200-day moving average of $416.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.