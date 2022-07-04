Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Alico worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alico by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alico by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.69 on Monday. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

