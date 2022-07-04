Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 209,026 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of RYLD opened at $20.58 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.