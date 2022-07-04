Dfpg Investments LLC Has $2 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

