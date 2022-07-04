Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

