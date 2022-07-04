Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $18.71 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

