Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

